PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,500 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 496,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PING AN INS GRP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PING AN INS GRP/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get PING AN INS GRP/S alerts:

Shares of PNGAY stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. PING AN INS GRP/S has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $25.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides various financial products and services focusing on insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PING AN INS GRP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PING AN INS GRP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.