PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.00 and last traded at $87.17. Approximately 66,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 105,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.35.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.45.

Get PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTPZ. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at about $124,285,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 317,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,444,000 after purchasing an additional 292,001 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth $461,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.