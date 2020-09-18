PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. PGT Innovations posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $202.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382,134 shares in the company, valued at $26,219,081.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.