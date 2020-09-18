PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. PGT Innovations posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $202.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382,134 shares in the company, valued at $26,219,081.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

