PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Trading Up 0.1%

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)’s share price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.94 and last traded at $49.94. 198,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 235,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51.

