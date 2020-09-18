Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Pfenex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. William Blair downgraded Pfenex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Pfenex alerts:

Shares of PFNX opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. Pfenex has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.