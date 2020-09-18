Pets at Home Group PLC (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Up 14.0% in August

Pets at Home Group PLC (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,663,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 2,336,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAHGF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Pets at Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:PAHGF opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

