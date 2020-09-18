Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading Up 5.7%

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $23.54. 780,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 413,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Personalis in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Personalis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The stock has a market cap of $735.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $644,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 1,315,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,991.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,117 shares of company stock worth $19,884,638 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the second quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Personalis by 432.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 99.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

