Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

PRFT stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. Perficient has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 37.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 19.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

