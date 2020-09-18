Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PFIS opened at $37.30 on Thursday. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $271.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

