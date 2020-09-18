Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 1,607,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,434,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.40.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 751.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 149.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 566.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 49,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 26.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.