Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. lowered Penn National Gaming from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.77.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ PENN opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,098 shares of company stock worth $9,108,947. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 602.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,288.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.