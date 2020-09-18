Pegasystems Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of 200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pegasystems to earn ($0.60) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -20.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $119.52 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $135.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.15. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

In other news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,128.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,854.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 7,500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,937. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

