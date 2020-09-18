PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) shot up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

PeerStream Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEER)

PeerStream, Inc builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PeerStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PeerStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.