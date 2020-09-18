Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) was up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 3,744,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,343,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $364.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The coal producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.76 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 55.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 418,105 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 147,514 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 290.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,550,796 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,297 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,414,974 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 387,976 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

