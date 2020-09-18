PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protein Design Labs Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel therapies for inflammation and autoimmune diseases, acute cardiac conditions and cancer. PDL markets several biopharmaceutical products in the United States through its hospital sales force and wholly-owned subsidiary, ESP Pharma, Inc. As a leader in the development of humanized antibodies, PDL has licensed its patents to numerous pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, some of which are now paying royalties on net sales of licensed products. “

PDLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. PDL BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NASDAQ PDLI opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. PDL BioPharma has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.86.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 176.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 43,643 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 25.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 38,427 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 39.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

