Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Paylocity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $144.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Paylocity has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 124.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 26,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $3,573,656.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,879,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total transaction of $921,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,278,673.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,159 shares of company stock worth $22,748,413. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 83.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

