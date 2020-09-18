Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Paylocity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $144.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Paylocity has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 124.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59.
In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 26,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $3,573,656.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,879,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total transaction of $921,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,278,673.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,159 shares of company stock worth $22,748,413. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 83.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
