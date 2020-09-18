Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Paramount Group has raised its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Paramount Group stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $171.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PGRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

