Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.
Paramount Group has raised its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Paramount Group stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.
Several research firms have commented on PGRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.
About Paramount Group
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.
