Pan African Resources plc (PAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Pan African Resources plc (LON:PAF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PAF opened at GBX 24 ($0.31) on Friday. Pan African Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 8.32 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.15 ($0.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $462.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.75, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Barberton Mine that consists of Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba mines located in the Mpumalanga province. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

