Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OXFD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

OXFD stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $326.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

