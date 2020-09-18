Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford BioMedica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of OXBDF stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Oxford BioMedica has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

