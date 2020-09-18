Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OTIC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Otonomy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.05.

OTIC stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $187.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Otonomy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Otonomy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Otonomy by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Otonomy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Otonomy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

