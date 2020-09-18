Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

OTIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $3.89 on Friday. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.29.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 503.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 169,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 387.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 774,259 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Otonomy in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,651,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,782 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

