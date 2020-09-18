Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of OEC opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,807.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 13.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

