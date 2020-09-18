OrganiGram’s (OGI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.35 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of OrganiGram from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of OrganiGram from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $219.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 142.02%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. OrganiGram’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

