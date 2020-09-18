Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Sony (NYSE:SNE)

Sony (NYSE:SNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

NYSE:SNE opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. Sony has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $84.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Sony will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 98.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 259.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 41.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 188.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

