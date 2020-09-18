Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Down 14%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s share price traded down 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.11 and last traded at $61.80. 1,636,386 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 456,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Ontrak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 151.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

