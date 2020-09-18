OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OMRON by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,994,000 after acquiring an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of OMRON by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 544,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in OMRON by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS OMRNY opened at $77.04 on Friday. OMRON has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, analysts expect that OMRON will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, social systems, healthcare, environmental solutions, automotive electronic, and mechanical components businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

