Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Michael R. Kourey Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $194.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.35 and its 200 day moving average is $176.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 0.96. Okta Inc has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $231.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

