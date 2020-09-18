Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer Sells 16,887 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 16,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $3,306,305.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $194.90 on Friday. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $231.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 90.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Okta by 20.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Okta from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.75.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.