OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OISHY opened at $10.48 on Friday. OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $27.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

