Oci N.V. (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Update

Oci N.V. (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,617,800 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 1,417,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OCINF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OCINF opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.25. OCI has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

