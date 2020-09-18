Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OERLF opened at $9.00 on Friday. Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG develops production systems, components, and services for high-technology products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surface Solutions, Manmade Fibers, and Drive Systems. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings that enhance the performance of tools and precision components; and offers specialized components, and surface engineering products and services under the Oerlikon Balzers, Oerlikon Metco, and Oerlikon AM brand names.

