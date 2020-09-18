Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $72.41 EPS

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($72.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($72.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other news, Director Kim Keck bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

