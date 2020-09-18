NUFARM LTD/S (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

NUFARM LTD/S (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

About NUFARM LTD/S (OTCMKTS:NFRMY)

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells crop protection products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technologies. The company offers herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and diseases.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for NUFARM LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUFARM LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.