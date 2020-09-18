Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. Nucor also updated its Q3 guidance to $0 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $48.97 on Friday. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

