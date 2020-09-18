Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,034,800 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 950,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 796.0 days.

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $66.50.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

