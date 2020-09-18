Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Novocure has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $110.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 908.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.96 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novocure will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 42,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $2,879,983.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,822,612.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $68,445.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 649,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,581,846.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,222 shares of company stock worth $14,245,082. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

