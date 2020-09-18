Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Downgraded by Truist to Hold

Truist cut shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $108.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NVCR. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novocure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novocure has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.20.

Get Novocure alerts:

Shares of NVCR opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.73. Novocure has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $110.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.38.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novocure will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 50,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $5,253,138.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,899.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 42,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $2,879,983.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,167 shares in the company, valued at $14,822,612.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,222 shares of company stock worth $14,245,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Novocure by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Novocure by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Novocure by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Novocure by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Novocure by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 37,113 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.