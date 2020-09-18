Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVAX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Novavax from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.44.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $115.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77. Novavax has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $8,119,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,951 shares of company stock valued at $22,327,836. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,671 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,097,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,173,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,175,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novavax by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,579 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

