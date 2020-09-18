Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NVMI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.09. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $57.87.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 207.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 181.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth $357,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

