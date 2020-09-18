Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Short Interest Up 10.0% in August

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc (OTCMKTS:NWBO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,263,500 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 12,060,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

OTCMKTS NWBO opened at $0.91 on Friday. Northwest Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Northwest Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,658.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

