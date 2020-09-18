Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,400 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 1,617,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 778.0 days.

Shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWHUF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

