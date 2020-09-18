Northland Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Agilysys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $616.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 15.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Agilysys by 105.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 53.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 306,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 106,208 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

