Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Patrick Louis Ryan Buys 2,500 Shares

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Patrick Louis Ryan purchased 2,500 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $24,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,080.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $523.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 21.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFBK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Northfield Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 405.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 30.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

