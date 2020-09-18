Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Trading Up 5.7%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.90 and last traded at $83.22. Approximately 2,867,574 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,434,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.54.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.15. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.