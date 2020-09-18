Northern Star Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Up 10.7% in August

Northern Star Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

NESRF stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Northern Star Resources has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NESRF shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Northern Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

