Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Trading Up 6.9%

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 538,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 767,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBLX. Piper Sandler raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.40 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $10,718,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 882,653 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,642,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 663,987 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 205.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 764,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 514,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,169,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 380,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

