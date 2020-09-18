Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Trading Up 6.9%

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 538,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 767,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBLX. Piper Sandler raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $10,718,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 882,653 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,642,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 663,987 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 205.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 764,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 514,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,169,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 380,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.
About Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
