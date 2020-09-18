NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of NiSource worth $14,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.23. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

