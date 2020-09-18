Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Raymond James

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nike from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.19.

Nike stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. Nike has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $120.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $181.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,056 shares of company stock worth $26,663,725 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 1,225.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $93,981,000 after acquiring an additional 886,199 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the second quarter worth $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,145,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the second quarter worth about $3,386,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

