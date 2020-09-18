Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $109,138.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,869.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $129,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,935.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,958 shares of company stock worth $4,226,041 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

